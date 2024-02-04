Traffic awareness

Runs five kilometre on saree !

In the 'Lokmat Maha Marathon', a woman who ran for 5 kilometers wearing a traditional saree and a nath in her nose attracted the attention of all. Dr. Anuja Kannaware said, “ The current young generation is imitating western countries too much They are neglecting our Indian traditional clothes. I rant in traditional Maharashtrian attiire to attract their attention”.

Women safety

Jayashree Chothe and her daughter Shivani Chothe from Trimurtinagar area participated in the 'Lokmat Maha Marathon' with the message 'Give importance to women's safety'. The mother and daughter duo completed a five kilometer run. Talking to 'Lokmat Times Jayashree said, “ We ran together for the first time. We ran to give importance to the safety of women in the society. And we will continue to run to spread this message”.

Don't give up on cancer

Mahaveer Shantinath Dukane (66) had come from Islampur in Sangli district to participate in the 'Lokmat Maha Marathon'. The joy of overcoming gallbladder cancer was on his face. He said, “ I was able to overcome cancer because of the confidence that came from the constant practice Earlier I used to run 21 km. but now, four months after the surgery, I ran 10 kilometers. Don't give up on cancer”.

Run for the heart

Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Shantanu Sengupta participated in the 10 km run. He said, “ Running makes the heart beats better and burns extra calories. Due to running excess fat does not accumulate on the stomach and the increased fat gradually decreases. At first run only a few meters and run slowly. Once the body gets used to it, speed, distance and time can be increased. Running is one way to lose belly and waist fat.