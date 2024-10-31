Tributes paid to CK Nayudu

VCA president, Justice Vinay Deshpande (Former Judge of the Bombay High Court), garlanded the bust of India’s first Test captain, who was born on this day in 1895. He was joined by secretary Sanjay Badkas.

Popularly known as ‘Colonel’ or ‘CK’, Nayudu was 36 years old when he led the Indian team in its maiden Test match against England at Lord’s in 1932 after the BCCI was accorded Test status by the world governing body.

C. K. Nayudu was the first Indian cricketer to be conferred the Padma Bhushan in 1956. The BCCI, which named its U-25 (now U-23) domestic tournament as the C. K. Nayudu Trophy in 1974, annually confers the prestigious C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to individual players for their unparalleled contribution to Indian cricket.