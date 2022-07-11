Two youths from Narkhed taluka drowned in Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur

Jalalkheda: Two of the three friends who went to visit Vitthal-Rukmini on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi drowned in Chandrabhaga river at Pandharpur (Solapur district). Both are residents of Jalalkheda and Narsingi in Narkhed taluka and had descended into the river on Sunday (Dec. 10) morning to take a bath.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Shivaji Kumbhare (28, resident of Jalalkheda) and Vijay Siddharth Sardar (27, resident of Narsinghi). Both of them had gone to Pandharpur to visit Vitthal-Rukmini. Reached Pandharpur on Sunday morning. Before darshan, he decided to take a bath in the moon and landed in the container. Unaware of the water, Tendulkar went into deep water and started eating in groups. So Vijay rushed forward to save him and he too started eating the gangs.

Both were flowing as they came into the stream. Citizens pulled both of them out of the river and took them to a local hospital. There, doctors pronounced them both dead. Neither of them could swim. After a thorough investigation, the bodies of the two were brought back to their hometowns. Sachin is an only child, he has a sister and Vijay has a brother.