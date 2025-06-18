U-19 State badminton tourney from June 25

This prestigious tournament will feature Maharashtra's top emerging badminton talent, competing across five key categories including boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles.

The tournament will strictly adhere to BWF clothing norms, structured protest mechanisms, and established competition regulations. With a total prize fund of ₹2,08,000, this tournament is a crucial qualifying event for the selection of Maharashtra team for the upcoming West Zone Badminton Championship 2025.

All entries must be submitted online via www.mbasso.in, duly approved by the respective district secretaries. The last date for entry is 19th June 2025, and the draw will be published on June 24 on the MBA website and at the venue.

The event is being conducted under the leadership of an experienced organising committee led by MBA president Arun Lakhani, senior vice-president Mangesh Kashikar who is the tournament secretary.

For more information interested can contact Madhavi Hedaoo (77690 20945), Aditya Galande (95452 02833), or

Kaustubh Dhupe:( 79721 24094)