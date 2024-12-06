UCN's real estate and auto expo begins

It is worth noting that for the first time in Central India the real estate and automobile sector are presented together under one roof. This expo has been organised with an aim to give a new dimension to the development and business prospects of the region. The three-day expo will continue till December 8. The expo comprises various real estate companies like Pyramid, Ozon, Metro, Nirmal Trinity and from automobile sector Tata, Royal Enfield, Many renowned brands like Mahindra, BYD have launched their products and services are showcased. This expo is a great opportunity for consumers and business people. It is proving to be a great platform for the partners to share the latest information