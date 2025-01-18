UDGHOSH 7.0 inaugurated at RUB
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2025 10:10 PM2025-01-18T22:10:06+5:302025-01-18T22:10:06+5:30
The inauguration witnessed the presence of RBU’s vice chancellor, Dr. Rajesh Pande, and principal, Dr. Manoj Chandak. Dr. Amit ...
The inauguration witnessed the presence of RBU’s vice chancellor, Dr. Rajesh Pande, and principal, Dr. Manoj Chandak. Dr. Amit Anurag, Head Physical Education Department, delivered the introductory remarks, setting the tone for the event. Dr. Pande congratulated the department on the successful launch of UDGHOSH 7.0 and extended his best wishes to the
participants.Open in app