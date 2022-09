Umathe, Lakshmi, Hemlata, Sunita excel

Suresh Umathe, Lakshmi Jaiswal, Hemlaa Murkute, Asho Bhujade, Doma Chafle emerged winners in their respective categories in the walkathon for senior citizens organised during ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.The winners of all age groups were awarded cash prizes of Rs 5,000 for first place, Rs 3,000 for second place and Rs 3,000 for third place. The other winners were given incentive prizes.

Results

Above 80 years men (1 km): Suresh Umathe, Bhojraj Bhotmange, Natthuji Dhok, Shripat Burde, Manohar Rokade, Shankarrao Koramkar, Devchand Dandare, Baburao Junghare, Someshwar Punewar, Mahavir Mishrikotkar.

Aboe 80 years women (500m): Lakshmi Jaiswal, Snehalta Joshi, Suman Mahakalkar, Nirmala Salunke, Vimaltai Ranadive, Shardabai Bante.

71 to 80 years women (700 m): Hemalatha Murkute, Baby Gulhane, Nirmala Giri, Pratima Kale, Kusum Manmode, Vandana Raut, Rama Phuke, Vaidehi Bhate, Chhaya Sapre, Jaywantabai Neware.

60 to 70 years women (1 km): Sunita Suryavanshi, Varsha Dange, Indira Bhoyar, Sindhu Wankhede, Jayshree Landage, Rekha Patil.

60 to 70 years men (2 km): Ashok Bujade, Sudhakar Thakre, Satyanarayana, Damodar Wankhede, Pandhari Somnathe, Dadarao Butade, Ulhas Shinde.

71 to 80 years men(1.5 km): Doma Chafle, Vasudev Chavde, Divakar Bhoyar, Dinesh Yadav, Venkatrao Gaikwad, Shrivanath Bansod.