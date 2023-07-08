Umred champ, Nagpur runners-up

Nagpur region had to settle for the runner-up position. A total of 141 players participated in this tournament . The prizes were distributed at the hands of CMD of WCL Manoj Kumar. Director (Personnel) Sanjay Kumar, Technical Director (Operations) J P Dwivedi and Chief Security Officer Ajay Madhukar Mhetre were also present. Public Relations Manager Milind Chahande proposed vote of thanks. Shivkumar Yadav, RN Sharma, Satish Gabale along with Brijesh Singh, Kamalkar Pote, Kameshwar Rai, Murali Chintalwar, Ajay Pal Yadav attended the event.

Tournament Winners:

Men's Singles: Sriram Murthy, Women's Singles: Anju Bose. Men's Doubles: Rajdeep Dubey-Dinesh Javare, Women's Doubles: Anju Bose-Nanda Ubnare. Veteran's Singles : Shailendra Vankar Vani, Veteran's Doubles : Anunay Srivastava- Rajendra Bajodia.