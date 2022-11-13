Umred College alleges injustice during NU kabaddi tournament

According to Prof Vaibhav Zanzad of Nutan Adarsh on November 6, SSNJ College Deoli team was playing against Shree Binzani City College Nagpur. Two players were disqualified after they were found overweight. They were barred from the match and both the players were sat out.

However, on next day when SSNJ College Deoli's semi-final match against Nutan Adarsh College was started, one of the above two disqualified players was allowed to play the match by the organisers. At that time, the manager of Umred team filed a written complaint with the committee by paying a protest fee of Rs 500. The decision over the protest was supposed to be given during the match but the organiser said that the technical committee will give the decision.They also said that only after the decision of the technical committee, it will be decided whether to continue the match. When Umred College was expecting the decision,the organisers started the tournament without any decision and declared SSNJ College Deoli as the winner.

Even after repeatedly demanding justice from the teacher in-charge Prof. Manoj Ambatkar, he did not give any decision in written form and instead threatened the college players not to allow them to participate in the trials.

In this regard Umred College has filed a complaint at Ambazari police station. he police officials asked the college to file a written complaint with the vice-chancellor and settle the matter.

Prof. Zanzad said, the organisers have tarnished the image of the university by allowing overweight players to play, by making wrong decisions and verbally threatening the team and team managers. He also said the vice chancellor has assured the college to look into the matter.

.