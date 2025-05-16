Union min Chouhan to interact with farmers on May 18
Dr Patil also said Chouhan and Fadnavis will also conduct the review meeting with the top officials from Maharashtra government, State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and Maharashtra-based ICAR at 3 pm.
Launch of two major innovations
On the occasion the union minister Chouhan will also inaugurate two landmark technological innovations including the National Soil Spectral Library (NSSL) developed by ICAR-NBSS&LUP, ICAR-IARI and ICAR-IISS. An AI-based Smart Trap for Pink Bollworm developed by ICAR-CIDR to support pest surveillance and integrated pest management in cotton growing areas.