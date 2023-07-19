University sports complex soon to be a reality

In a positive development, the RTM Nagpur University has transferred the first installment of Rs 20 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the proposed state-of-the art indoor sports complex of the varsity that will come up at University Sports Complex, Ravi Nagar.

In another major development succumbing to the pressure of environmentalists, the varsity has decided to change the location of indoor sports complex to save several full grown trees on its land. In 2018, Nagpur University had given approval to the felling of around 250 full grown trees to build the indoor sports complex near the basketball court. But after protests by environmentalists, the university has decided to change the location and now it will come on the portion of land behind the existing Subhedar Hall.

Confirming the development director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University, Dr Sharad Suryavanshi said, “ The total cost of the indoor sports complex is around `44.44 crore and first installment of `20 crore has already been transferred to PWD by the university four days ago. The state government will release the remaining fund next year.”

Asked when the actual work will start, Dr Suryavanshi said, “ Now the preparation of the blueprint of the complex is in its last phase. The tender will be floated soon. Our meetings with the concerned officials are going on and today university engineers had a meeting with PWD officials”, he said.

About the location of the complex which had become the bone of contention, Dr Suryavanshi said, “ To save trees the management council has decided to change the location of the complex. Now it will come behind Subhedar Hall and in front of the girls hostel. There will be no issue of trees on this particular patch”.

Asked which facilities the sports complex will have, Dr Suryavanshi said, “ At present the map sanctioning process is going on. I am not in a position to reveal much details but it will be a state-of-art ground plus two-storey complex. There will be indoor facilities mainly for basketball and handball games which are presently being played outdoors."

About the present indoor Subhedar Hall, Dr Suryavanshi said the hall will be utilized for other games. Readers may recall that originally the Centre had also decided in favour of the sports complex and the Sports Ministry had extended a grant of Rs 1.2 crore for the project. However the university, in a major embarrassment, had not been able to utilize the funds and the ministry had withdrawn the grant. This time the Maharashtra State Government is sponsoring the works.