UP pile up big total against Vid

For Vidarbha, Sparsh Dhanvajir and Atharva Patel picked up two wickets each.

BRIEF SCORES

Uttar Pradesh U14 boys 1st innings 411/6 in 89 overs (Arnav Balautia 53, Kaif 196 batting, Yashwardhan Singh 43, Aditya Yadav 51 batting; Sparsh Dhanvajir 2/67, Atharva Patel 2/98)

Vidarbha U14 boys yet to bat