UPAY organises sports meet

500 students from Nagpur and Mouda participated in athletics, kabaddi, kho kho, sack race, and dodge ball. Street children from Day Care centre outperformed the competition and excelled despite no facilities.

Youth from various colleges and organisations like Tirpude College of Social Work, Orange City College of Social Work, Buddhwanti Foundatiom, volunteered to mentor the participants.

The police authorities headed by V Tiwari extended unwavering support to arrange the sports arena for the Sports Day along with PSI Morris Francis. The police band especially came forward to play the national anthem during the occasion. UPAY is a decade old NGO educating the most deprived children of society since 2010.