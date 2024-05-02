Vaidehi, Pranjali, Anushka advance

Vaidehi Anasne entered the next round defeating Rutuja Meshram 15-1, 15-6. Pranjali Lokhande made a light work of Pruva Naik15-1, 15-0 whereas Anushka Ramteke broke into the sweat to beat Harshada Jadhav 13-15, 15-9, 15-13.

The tournament organised for the first time has evoked good response as total 550 players are participating in it. As Nagpur district is under heat waves, Nagpur District Badminton Association has decided to avoid the afternoon session for the tournament and matches are only going to be played in the morning and evening sessions only.

Results

Women singles (round of 16): Vaidehi Anasane bt Rutuja Raju Meshram 15-1,15-6; Pranjali Pravin Lokhande bt Purva Mukund Naik 15-1, 15-0 ; Anushka Ramteke bt Harshada Jadhav 13-15, 15-9, 15-13.Men's singles (round of 64): Akshay Gajbhiye bt Onkar Aloni 15-6, 15-7 ; Satwik Mahajan bt Soumya Bansod 15-6, 15-3; Aryan Awale bt Sriramamurthy Cherukuri 15-8, 7-15. 15-12;

Tejanshu Deshmukh bt Anjan Chhabra 15-5, 15-8 ; Harsh Bhongade bt Aashay Karnewar 15-3, 15-5 ; Saaransh Nagrale bt Joshua Sontakey 15-9,15-9; Harshwardhan Tandulkar bt Vedant Kelkar 15-4, 15-5 ;Sudhanshu Sakhare bt Divyanshu Bodad 15-5, 15-6 .