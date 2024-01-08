Vaishnavi, Gargi shine in Vidarbha's victory

It was Vidarbha’s second win on the trot. They had beaten Jharkhand on Saturday by 3 runs after having lost their opening game to Karnataka.

Vidarbha bowled out Mizoram for 157 in 45.3 overs despite a fighting century by Mizoram skipper Shweta (108, 134b, 4x15). Gargi Wankar (4/30) and Kanchan Nagwani (2/27) shared the spoils.

Opener Vaishnavi Khandkar then anchored the chase perfectly, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 119 balls to see her side home. Skipper Disha Kasat (34) and Mansi Pande (22) too chipped in with the bat.

Vidarbha take on Tripura next on Wednesday

BRIEF SCORES

Mizoram: 157 all out in 45.3 overs (Shweta 108; Gargi Wankar 4/30, Kanchan Nagwani 2/27)

Vidarbha 158/4 in 40.1 overs (Vaishnavi Khandkar 65 not out, Disha Kasat 34, Mansi Pande 22)

Result: Vidarbha won by 6 wickets