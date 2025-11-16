Vansh, Sanaya, Devansh & Manasvi champions

Road to MSLTA Tennis Tournament at NDHTa's Ram Nagar court, here on Sunday.

In the under-10 girls semis, battle between Sanaya Panicle and Miss Siya Balpande had a nail biting finish. From 1-4 down, Sanaya came back all guns blazing, and took the match in a tiebreaker 5-4 (9-7) to Siya’s heartbreak. In the other semifinal, Ahana Modi fought hard to beat Gargi Burade 6-3. In the finals, Sanaya beat Miss Ahana 6-3. The volleys and smashes got the crowd clapping for both players.

In the Under-10 boys category Vansh Aurangabadkar beat Master Prehan Arora in a tough semifinal 6-5 (7-1) tie-break. Both lads fought hard and made impressive placements around the court. In the other Semifinal, Navy Chandak progressed to the final over Master Revant Chunchunwar. In the finals, Vansh beat his worthy opponent Navy 6-0 thus claiming the title.

In the Under-12 boys semifinal Devansh Shingane had to fight off Master Atharva Chutele 6-0 whereas Gaurang Jibhakate fought off Viraj Rai 6-0. Both matches were one sided, and in the finals Devansh had to play his best game to beat Master Gaurang 6-3. Both boys played very well with good service and smashes from the baseline.

In the girls category, Manasvi Fuke beat Miss Sanaya Pankule 6-0 in a one sided match. In the other semifinal Saanvi Asawa beat Miss Rajvika Aloni 6-1. However in the finals, Manasvi Fuke got a walk over and won the title.

The winners and runners-up will be invited by MSLTA to an all expenses paid coaching camp in Mumbai under the watch of India’s top coach Hemant Bendrey. NDHTA treasurer and tournament secretary Vijay Naidu gave away the certificates, and tournament Supervisor Vishal Landge condustec the event smoothly.