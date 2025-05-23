Vanshika guides Squadron FC into 2-0 victory

Squadron FC had an upper hand over the rivals. In the very 7th minute they stunned the rivals when Vanshika netted fabulous goal surprising the rivals. After facing an early goal Xcite players too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel but the Squadron FC forwards were equal to the task. In teh 39th minute Vanshika once again swung into action and increased the lead 2-0. Then even after making lot of efforts Xcite Play failed to reduce the deficit and faced the defeat.

In another match, Mahayouth FC defeated Eagle FC 1-0. Vedika Mariya who scored an all-important goal in the 24th minute.

Nagpur girls lose to Mumai

The challenge of Nagpur district came to an end in theUnder-13 Football Tournament which is in progress at Dhule.

Nagpur suffered 0-1 defeat at the hands of Mumbai. Now they will play against Mumbai for the third place.