VCA announces franchises for VPTL

The event, organised by Arivaa Sports, was graced by the presence of the president of the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (former judge of the Bombay High Court) and the chairman of the Governing Council of VPTL, Prashant Vaidya.

Six franchises have been formally inducted following successful completion of all procedural and compliance requirements. They are Jayaswal Neco Group, Abhijit Realtors, Sanvijay Group,. Rohit Iron & Steel, Lily Infraventure (Consortium) and Pagariya Group.

The three franchises Jayaswal Neco Group, Abhijit Realtors and Sanvijay Group will also own an additional women’s team, marking a strong step toward inclusivity and balanced representation in regional cricket:

·“This is a historic moment for cricket in Vidarbha. The induction of these franchises marks the beginning of an exciting journey that will give a platform to homegrown talent and bring professional T20 cricket to our region,” Justice Deshpande (Retd) said in his welcome address. Mr Vaidya, Chairman of the Governing Council of VPTL, added:

“The Vidarbha Premier T20 League is more than just a tournament --- it is a celebration of regional cricket and an opportunity for young players to shine. With all the franchises on board, we are ready to deliver a world-class sporting experience to fans and players alike.”

Mr Vaidya impressed upon them the importance of forging a long-term partnership between the VCA and the franchises in order to successfully promote the game at the grassroots level in the entire Vidarbha region. He also urged the franchises to join hands with the VCA to build a strong brand, resulting in a win-win situation for all the stakeholders in VPTL.

The VPTL has already announced two icons of Indian cricket, Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, as its official brand ambassadors for the upcoming season.

With Umesh and Jhulan onboard, the league is poised to make a strong impact in its debut season and beyond.

Further details on team names, team compositions, tournament schedule and fixtures, etc. will be revealed soon by the Association.