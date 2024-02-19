VCA fetes U-14 boys team

The players and members of the support staff were each presented a memento by VCA’s immediate past president Adv. Adwait Manohar. Each member of the winning contingent also received a gift voucher worth Rs 20,000 which can be redeemed at SG’s Pro Shop at VCA’s Civil Lines stadium.

Congratulating the boys, Mr Adwait Manohar, said, “We are incredibly proud of them. Their triumph was a result of hard work and team effort. A special mention must be made of coach Azhar Seikh, who was in charge of the team.”

He also hailed the role of the parents. “I request all the parents here to keep encouraging your wards without burdening them with expectations,” he added.

VCA President, Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (Retd) hailed the success of “my youngest friends” who are the “future of Vidarbha cricket”. He also lauded the role of parents. “The primary encouragement always comes from home, and the role of the mother is of paramount importance. I congratulate all the parents here for this wonderful achievement.”

CADC chairman Prashant Vaidya described it as “sweet and satisfying”. “The manner in which our boys fought back to snatch victory in the final against UP was the result of a total team effort. The boys showed a lot of character in the face of adversity,” he said.