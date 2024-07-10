VCA seminar for video analysts from July 29

Interested candidates can register online by logging on to www.vca.co.in. The last date for registering is July 13, 2024, 6.00 pm. Candidates should be below 40 years of age. He or she

should be a resident of Vidarbha region. Candidates should have a technical background (basic knowledge of computers, camera handling & cabling) and Preference will be given to players who have represented Vidarbha.