VCA's trials for girls tomorrow

The trials had to be rescheduled due to incessant rains last week.

The players have been asked to report at LAD ground is 8.30 am sharp. Trials will begin at 9.00 am For U-19 category, only those girls who are born on or after 09-01-2005 are eligible to participate. For U-23 category, only those girls who are born on or after, 09-01-2001 are eligible

Players should carry computerised birth certificate, school mark sheets of the last three years and

Aadhaar card, informs a press release issued here.