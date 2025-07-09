VDCA discusses activities for Divyang cricketers

In continuation of this mission, the Annual General Meeting for the year 2025 was successfully conducted by the Amravati Divyang Cricket Association at the Zilla Parishad Guest House Hall, Amravati.

Organizing cricket tournaments for male and female Divyang players at the village and district levels across Vidarbha was discussed in the meeting. It was also discussed to strengthen the Divyang sports culture at the grassroots level, to select qualified and talented players for upcoming national-level events and enhancing training, facilities, and resources for players.

During the meeting, chairman Sanjay Bhoskar presented the road pp of the Vidarbha Divyang Cricket Association. He provided key details about upcoming initiatives such as the Namdev Balgar Trophy and the Vidarbha Divyang Premier League, aimed at promoting talented Divyang cricketers at the district level.

Prominent attendees of the meeting included secretary Rahul Lakeurwade, vice president Raju Dudhankar, Dhiraj Harde , Gurudas Raut,

Janak Shahu, Sarang Chaple (Nagpur), Sachin Pakhare (Amravati), Irshad Khan, Sunil Wankhede (Akola), Girijanand Kambale (Yavatmal), Ganesh Jadhav (Buldhana), Krishna Sonatke (Gadchiroli), Maroti Kambay (Wardha), Amol Marotkar (Chandrapur),Anil Sahare, Rohit (Gondia). Also present were members of the Amravati District Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged:

Ashish Deshmukh, Vijay Mundalle, Sachin Pakkare, Dhammapal Gavande, Prashant Gorley, Pritesh Bhumbar and Pritam Sehgal.