VDCA to hold camp on Aug 13

The camp has been organised to select Vidarbha Divyang team for the national competition to be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Women and men players have been included in this camp, the players included in this camp will

be selected by Ex. Ranji players. The best 30 selected players will be given proper training and

guidance from the association.

All the office bearers of Vidarbha Divyang Cricket Association appeal to all Divyang players of

Vidarbha that all Divyang players should join this camp and show their talent.

For more details interested can contact Sachin Pakhere (8275340467), Janak Sahu (9518595373) and Raju Dudhankar (9834185412).