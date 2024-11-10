VDL Flyers enter final

All the six teams have played four matches so far in the two-day premier league at New English High School, Congres Nagar, in which VDL Flyers won while MKM Defenders finished second with 10 points.

The match between MKM Defenders and Rajamudra Warriors ended in a draw on Saturday as both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. As a result, MKM Defenders, who won three matches and tied one match, finished second in the points table with 10 points. Rajamudra Warisarya won two matches and tied one match to finish third with 7 points while Sports Karma who won two matches finished fourth. Kings Chhatrapati and Arya Fighters both failed to open their account in the points table as they faced defeat in all four matches. It will be important to see if both the teams can open their account in the final league match on Sunday.

VDL Flyers and MKM Defenders are facing each other in the last stage league matches where VDL Flyers win will get maximum 15 points and MKM Defenders will stay on 10 points. In that case, if Rajamudra Warriors wins the match between Rajamudra Warriors and Sports Karma, they will also get 10 points. That will lead to a tie between MKM Defenders and Rajamudra Warriors. Both these teams have to play one more match. The winning team will face VDL Flyers for the title. But if VDL Flyers lose, they will go head-to-head with MKM Defenders for the title and Rajamudra and Sports Karma will fight for the third spot.