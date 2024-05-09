VIA LEW to hold 'Fitahon' on Jan 21

Addressing media persons chairperson Rashmi Kulkarni, project directors Y Ramani, Madhubala Singh and Anjali Gupta, along with secretary Yogita Deshmukh said VIA LEW Fitathon is a movement dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness among women . Featuring a rich array of activities, including marathons, walkathons, Zumba fitness sessions, yoga and meditation workshops, and nutrition anddDiet sessions, the Fitathon caters to women with varying fitness levels and interests.

The event comprises 3 km walk for 18 to 30 years, 31 to 55 years and 56 and above. Similarly, the marathon includes five kilometre run in the same age categories. The final date for registrations is January 15. The registration fee is Rs 200 and there will be cash prizes in each category. Participants will get T-shirts, certificates, medals, goody bags and breakfast. A powerlifter and an entrepreneur Chanda Ojha will be the chief guest of flag-off ceremony and woman ironman Sunita Dhote will be the guest of honour.

For registrations, please contact interested can contact Vandana Sharma (9823044642), Poonam Lala (9823071939) and VIA office (0712-2561211).

Also prominently present were past chairpersons of VIALEW Vandana Sharma, Reeta Lanjewar, Poonam Lala and Manisha Bawankar,