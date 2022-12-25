Vid amass 450, Jagjot misses ton by six runs

In response to Vidarbha's massive total, Karnataka made 107 for two. They were still trailing by 343 with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier resuming at an overnight score of 294, Vidarbha lost the wicket of captain Mohammad Faiz who contributed 20 in 64 balls. Centurian Neel Athley added six runs in his overnight score and was caught by Aashish Mahesh off Aaditya Nair with 314 runs on board.

After his departure, Jagjot (94, 85b, 11x4, 4x6) and Dharmendra Thakur (48, 85b, 7x4) took the charge in their hand and made 129 run partnership for the sixtth wicket. Jagjot was aggressive in his approach. He smashed 11 boundaries and four sixes in his half-century knock. However, he was unlucky to miss the century. When he was six-run short of century, Ashish Mahesh stumped him off Hardik Raj with 443 runs on board. On the same score Vidarbha lost two more wickets of Ashish Singh and Pratham Maheshwari on duck. Thakur was also unlucky as he missed half century by just two runs.

For Karnataka, Aaditya Nair and Hardik Raj claimed three wickets each. Yashovardhan Parantap and Mohsin Khan got two each. Karnataka too gave apt reply by scoring 102 for two in 47 overs. Opener Swaroop Hipparagi was batting on 59 in the company of Prakar Chaturvedi (17). Gaurav Farde claimed both wickets of Karnataka. First the clean bowled opener Vijayraj (28) and then Dhruv Prabhakar.

Brief score: At Close Day 2

Vidarbha 1st innings: 450 all out in 127.4 overs (Neel Athaley 162, Jagjot Singh 94, Rohit Binkar 65, Dharmendra Thakur 48, Zubaioddin 29, Danish Malewar 24; Aaditya Nair 3 for 50, Hardik Raj 3 for 101) 2/67) .

Karnataka 1st innings: 107 for 2 in 47 overs (Swaroop Hipparagi 59 batting, Vijayraj 28. Prakar Chaturvedi 17 batting)