Vid boys go down to Odisha

In reply, Vidarbha were all out for 144 in 42.5 overs. They got off to a fine start with Kush Sharma and Gaurav Nikam adding 48 runs for the first wicket before the latter was out for 18. Sharma and Kush Khandelwal (14) took the score to 89 before Vidarbha lost their way and were bundled out for 144. Kush Sharma top scored with 47 but Vidarbha lost their last eight wickets for 55 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Odisha 218 all out in 48.5 overs (Rudra Mallick 39, Biswajeet Pradhan 31; Himanshu Kawale 3/39, Om Dhotre 3/30)

Vidarbha 144 all out in 42 overs (Kush Sharma 47, Addhyan Rauthan 22; Sayad Ahmad 4/4, Piyush Mantri 3/23)

Result: Odisha won by 74 runs