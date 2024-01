Vid earn first innings lead in drawn match

After the opening day's play was washed out because of rain on Tuesday, Vidarbha dismissed Madhya Pradesh for 155 in 61.5 overs with Devansh Nimbalkar (3/36) and Manav Wakode (3/24) sharing the spoils. Prince Kumar top-scored with 56 for MP.

Vidarbha youngsters batted well and rattled up 171/3 in the 46 overs that were possible. Manav Wakode made a fine 60 while skipper Kush Sharma chipped in with 39. Padmakar Nair remained unbeaten on 30. Vidarbha's next match is against UP on Jan 29-30.

BRIEF SCORES

Madhya Pradesh 1st innings 155 all out in 61.5 overs (Prince Kumar 56; Devansh Nimbalkar 3/36, Manav Wakode 3/24)

Vidarbha 1st innings 171/2 in 46 overs (Manav Wakode 60, Kush Sharma 39, Padmakar Nair 30 n.o.)

Result: Match drawn; Vidarbha took first innings lead.