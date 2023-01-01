Vid girls enter knockouts,

By recording fourth successive victory, Vidarbha Under-15 girls have qualified for the knockouts of the Under-15 one-day trophy at Shimoga in Karnataka on Sunday.

In the low-scoring match Vidarbha thrashed Tripura by ten wickets. They bowled out Tripura for 22 in 21.5 overs and achieved the target in 4.5 overs.

As many as Tripura batters returned to the pavilion on duck while one remained not out on zero. Ony Rifu Debbarma (8), Debarshreeta Choudhury (32) and Nandita Kar (4) managed to open account. For Vidarbha, Dharvi Tembhurne (3 for 0) and Mansiu Borkar (3 for 2) were the main wicket takers. In reply, Vidarbha ahcieved the target without losing any wicket in 4.5 overs with Dharvi (10) and Sanskruti Sant (9) completing the proceedings.