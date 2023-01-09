Vid girls eyeing final spot

Vidarbha girls entered the semis thrashing Karnataka by nine wickets. Therefore their confidence is high. So far they have won all the matches by a big margin. The team management would like one such fabulous performance from them in the crucial semi-final. Ashwini Deshmukh is in tremendous form. She has scored 247 runs in seven matches and is among the top ten batswomen among the highest scorer. Among the bowlers, Dharvi Tembhurne and Khamgaon girl left arm spinner Yashashti Soley have taken 13 wickets each in seven matches. Both are among top six highest wicket takers in the country. A little bit of concern is Vidarbha's batting line up so far has not been tested as front line batsmen have always contributed and won the matches.