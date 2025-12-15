Vid girls lost to MP by 85 runs

MP piled up a mammoth tally of 301/4 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries from Tamanna Choudhary (109 n.o.) and Ishana Swami (106) as Vidarbha bowlers struggled for containment.

Vidarbha once again faltered at the start of the chase, losing four wickets for 76 before the lower order chipped in with useful runs. Shraddha Nabira top-scored with 64 while Sakshi Bhupal made 34.

Vidarbha mustered 216/8 and succumbed to their second successive defeat.

BRIEF SCORES

Madhya Pradesh 301/4 in 50 overs (Aayushi Shukla 69, Tamanna Choudhary 109 n.o., Ishana Swami 106; Dhanashree Gujar 2/46)

Vidarbha 216/8 in 50 overs (Arya Pongde 34, Shraddha Nabira 64, Akshara Itankar 23, Sakshi Bhupal 34, Nimisha 26; Aayushi Shukla 2/27, Alina Khan 2/29)

Result: MP won by 85 runs