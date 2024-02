Vid girls thrash Meghalaya by 10 wickets

Vidarbha bundled out Meghalaya for 57 runs in 30.5 overs with Aditi Palandurkar (3/18), Ayushi Thakre (3/7) and Janhvi Ranganathan (3/5) sharing the spoils.

Openers Aarohi Bambode (18 n.o.) and Sayali Shinde (28 n.o.) wasted no time and chased down the target in only 10.3 overs to boost Vidarbha’s net run-rate.

Vidarbha’s next match is against UP on February 5, 2024.

BRIEF SCORES

Meghalaya 57 all out in 30.5 overs (Rubi Chetri 25; Aditi Palandurkar 3/18, Ayushi Thakre 3/7, Janhvi Ranganathan 3/5)

Vidarbha 58/0 in 10.3 overs (Aarohi Bambode 18 n.o., Sayali Shinde 28 n.o.)

Result: Vidarbha won by 10 wickets