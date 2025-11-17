Vid go down to UP in U-23 trophy

UP suffered early setbacks in the chase as Pratham Maheshwari struck twice with the new ball to reduce them to 40/4. Rituraj Sharma and skipper Sameer Rizvi added 58 runs for the fifth wicket to steady the innings.Vidarbha fancied their chances when Sanskar Chavate dismissed Rizvi for 63 with UP score reading 170/7.

But Ritik Vats (45*) and Vijay Kumar (7*) added 40 runs in an unfinished nith wicket stand to see UP home.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 232 in 46.2 overs (Jagjot Sasan 44, Varun Bisht 56, Sanskar Chavate 27, Rohit Binkar 27; Prashant Veer 3/39)

UP 236/8 in 48.2 overs (Sameer Rizvi 63, Rituraj Sharma 27, Ritik Vats 45 n.o.; Pratham Maheshwari 2/30, Sahil Sheikh 2/46)

Result: UP won by 2 wickets