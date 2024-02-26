Vid pushes TN on backfoot

Replying to Vidarbha’s firs innings score of 380, the visitors were reeling at 165-5 in 72 overs. A Badrinath (67*; 197b, 5x4) and stumper S Rithik Easwaran (26*; 71b, 4x4) were holding the fort at end of Day Two of the match. TN trail by 215 runs and need 65 more runs to avoid follow-on.

Rahul Dongarwar (15-7-15-2) and Mandar Mahale (19-6-35-2) snared a couple of wickets each after Praful Hinge (1-18) had given them the opening wicket.

Starting the day at 332-5, Vidarbha batters could not add much to the score. Aman Mokhade (151; 282b, 15x4, 3x6), who resumed at 140, completed a landmark before becoming the first batter to go. After Neel Athaley (37; 51b, 7x4) got out, the tail simple gave up.