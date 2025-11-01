Vid restrict TN to 252/4

Tamil Nadu were in trouble early on after winning the toss and electing to bat as they lost their opener Vimal Kumar in the very first over of the day. Nachiket Bhute had the batsman caught behind for 2.

The other opener, SR Athish too didn't last long. He was caught by debutant Satyam Bhoyar off Praful Hinge for 3. Tamil Nadu were 18/2 at this stage. They recovered through a 55-run partnership for the third wicket between Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Andre Siddarth before the latter was dismissed by Akshay Karnewar for 33.

Vidarbha bowlers kept pegging away but a 179-run partnership between Paul and Baba Indrajith put the game in balance.

Paul duly completed his century before falling to Bhute in the last over of the day for 113. Indrajith was batting on an unbeaten 94. Vidarbha made two changes to the side which played against Jharkhand. Bhoyar came in place of Atharva Taide, who was forced to sit out with a niggle, while Lalit Yadav replaced Darshan Nalkande.

BRIEF SCORES

Tamil Nadu 1st innings 252/4 in 88 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 113, Baba Indrajith 94*; Nachiket Bhute 2/43)

Vidarbha yet to bat