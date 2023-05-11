Vid restrict UP to 194/5

Batting first after winning the toss, UP made a disastrous start, losing three wickets for only 16 runs as Vidarbha bowlers wreaked havoc early on. UP, however, recovered through a 157-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Rudraveer 67 (batting) and Navdeep (81). Vidarbha picked up two late wickets to wrest the initiative back. Agranya Chatterjee (2/13), Viraj Maheshwari (1/9), Sparsh Borkar (1/28) and Kush Sharma 1/20 shared the wickets for Vidarbha, who would be looking to wrap up UP’s first innings quickly on the second day.

BRIEF SCORE (At close Day 1)

UP 1st innings 194/5 in 67 overs (Rudraveer 67 batting, Navdeep 81; Agranya Chatterjee 2/13).