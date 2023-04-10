Vid snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Aditya Sarvate starred with the ball for Vidarbha and ended with figures of 6/17 to help the team win by 18 runs. Vidarbha, opting to bat first, was bundled out for 74. Gujarat eked out a 182-run lead in the first innings, courtesy Aarya Desai’s 88-run knock. Vidarbha then scored 254 in its second innings to set a target of 73. Gujarat ended day two on six runs for the loss of one wicket.

On Thursday, the downfall started with Desai, who fell with the team’s total at 17 in the ninth over. With Sarvate and Dubey spinning their web aroudn the batsmen Gujarat lost the next seven wickets for 26 runs. Sarvate then ended Umang’s 29-ball rearguard to seal the victory for Vidarbha.

Siddharth Desai offered some resistance with 18 off 47 but could not see Gujarat across the line.

In group 'D', still one match to go against Vidarbha have now 19 points to theri credit and on the other hand, Punjab are on second place with 25. To qualify for the knockouts, Vidarbha will have to win their next match at Mohali against Punjab with bonus points. MadhyaPrades, alghough lost to Punjab today, have already qualified for the knockouts with 32 points.

At a venue where India’s opening Test against Australia is slated to be played in less than a month’s time, the match witnessed 15 wickets tumbling on day one, followed by 16 on the next day.

Scores in brief

Vidarbha 74 and 254. Gujarat 256 and 54; 33.3 overs (Siddharth Desai 18; Aditya Sarwate 6/17, Harsh Dubey 3/11). Vidarbha won by 18 runs. Points: Vidarbha 6, Gujarat 0.