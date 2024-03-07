Vid thrash Maha by 10 wickets

The victory ensured seven points for Vidarbha, who remained on top of Group A with 27 points. They are followed by Haryana (24), Saurashtra (22), Services (22), Rajasthan (19), Maharashtra (11), Jharkhand (10) and Manipur (0).

Maharashtra lost both their overnight unbeaten batsmen --- A Palkar (17) and Digvijay Patil (68) for the addition of 22 runs as Aditya Sarvate and Yash Thakur picked up a wicket apiece.

Maharashtra captain Kedar Jadhav and Ankit Bawane added 49 runs in quick time before the former was dismissed by Aditya Thakare for 40. Bawane and Dhanraj Shinde frustrated Vidarbha further with a seventh wicket stand of 81 off 125 balls.

Harsh Dubey then struck twice in quick succession to send Shinde (40) and H. Walunj (0) back, but Bawane (84) and P. Dadhe batted together for over an hour, adding 30 runs in the process.

Thakare returned to pick up the last two wickets, dismissing Bawane and last man Manoj Ingale off successive balls to finish with figures of 5/54. A defiant Dadhe, who blocked 44 balls remained unbeaten without opening his account.

Faced with the simple task of scoring 28 runs for victory, Vidarbha openers --- Dhruv Shorey (22 not out) and Atharva Taide (6 not out) achieved the target in 6 overs without being separated, thereby ensuring full points for their team.

Thakare, who had scored a quickfire unbeaten 39 and had match figures of 6/69, was declared the Player of the Match.

Vidarbha will take on Haryana in Nagpur in their last Group league match from Feb 16-19 while Saurashtra will play Manipur, Jharkhand will take on Rajasthan and Services face Maharashtra.

BRIEF SCORES

Maharashtra 1st Innings 208 all out in 56.4 overs (P. Shah 35, Manoj Ingale 36 n.o.; Aditya Sarvate 3/43, Lalit Yadav 2/32, Yash Thakur 2/68)

Vidarbha 1st innings 552 all out in 126.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 92, Yash Rathod 42, Akshay Wadkar 90, Karun Nair 129, Harsh Dubey 46, Aditya Thakare 39 n.o.)

Maharashtra 2nd innings 371 all out in 121.5 overs (M Trunkwala 86, Digvijay Patil 68, Kedar Jadhav 40, Ankit Bawane 84, Dhanraj Shinde 40; Aditya Thakare 5/54, Yash Thakur 2/62, Harsh Dubey 2/80)

Vidarbha 2nd Innings 28/0 in 6 overs (Dhruv Shorey 22 n.o., Atharva Taide 6 n.o.)

Result: Vidarbha won by 10 wickets