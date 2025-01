Vid U-13 women thrash HP by 8 wickets

BRIEF SCORES

Himachal 65 all out in 17 overs (Tanvi Pavitrakar 2/11, Aditi Palandurkar 2/6, Vedanti Salodkar 2/13)

Vidarbha 66/2 in 14 overs (Sayali Shinde 34 not out, Prerna Randive 18)

Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets