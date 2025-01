Vid U-19 girls win low scoring tie

Vidarbha bowlers, led by Trupti Lodhe (4/10) and Yashshri Soley (2/28), wrecked Maharashtra and paved the way for their team’s victory.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 112 all out in 47.5 overs (Tanvi Mendhe 34; Gayatri Survase 4/24, Janhavi Virkar 3/33)

Maharashtra 60 all out in 26.2 overs (Trupti Lodhe 4/10, Yashshri Soley 3/28)

Result: Vidarbha won by 52 runs