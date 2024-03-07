Vid women to take on Karnataka

Vidarbha had failed to qualify for the knockouts in T-20 format of the game few days back. However, in 50-over game they would like to make amend.

Vidarbha basically bank of the performance of seniors Disha herself and others including Bharit Fulmali, Komal Zanzad and legie Kanchan Nagwani. Vidarbha has selected some Under-19 and Under-23 players in the team also. It will be interesting to see how the blend of experience and youth work for the team.

Vidarbha are placed in gorup 'B' with Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Tripura, Puducherry, Mizoram, Bihar

As many as 37 teams will compete in a total of 128 matches in the 50-over women’s tournament, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The participating teams have been divided into five groups. The five group winners will advance directly to the quarter-finals along with one best second-placed team from the five groups. The remaining four second-placed teams from the groups will play pre-quarter-finals.

Railways are the defending champions of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. They beat Karnataka by four wickets in the 2023 final at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Railways are also the most successful team in the competition with 14 titles.