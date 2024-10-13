Vidarbha- Andhra match set for exciting finish

Resuming on their overnight score of 192/1 , Vidarbha made 366 in their second innings. On dya two, they lost centurion Atharva Taide early. The left-hander, who struck his fourth hundred in Ranji Trophy on Day 2, could only add 3 runs to his overnight tally of 115. Debutant Danish Malewar and Karun Nair added 68 runs for the third wicket to take the team’s score to 272 before the former was dismissed for 61 --- his maiden half-century.

With the Andhra spinners tightening the screws, runs dried up for the home team and wickets began to tumble. Nair made 43 but with Yash Rathod and Harsh Dubey also departing in quick succession, it once again left to skipper Akshay Wadkar to bat with the tail.

Wadkar, who was stranded on 46 in the first innings, was the ninth wicket with the score reading 351. Wadkar made 40 in 55 balls with five boundaries.

The injured Umesh Yadav struck a few lusty blows to stretch the Vidarbha innings to 366.

Needing 318 for victory, Andhra openers Hanuma Vihari and Abhishek Reddy attacked from the start and raised 57 runs for their first wicket before the former was trapped LBW by Dubey for 22. But Reddy and S Rasheed defied Vidarbha for almost an hour to take the score to 79/1 before bad light forced an early end to the day’s proceedings.

As things stand, Andhra need 239 runs for victory on the final day. If they achieve the target, it will be their highest successful chase in the fourth innings in Ranji Trophy. Their previous highest successful chase had come against Goa at Cuddapah in 1991-92 when they had made 295/2.

Vidarbha bowlers would, however, fancy their chances to claim the remaining nine wickets on a deteriorating track.

BRIEF SCORES: CLOSE OF PLAY DAY 3

Vidarbha 1st innings 118 all out (Akshay Wadkar 46 not out)

Andhra 1st innings 167 all out (Abhishek Reddy 68, S. Rasheed 56; A. Wakhare 4/10, Harsh Dubey 4/52)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 366 all out in 102.1 overs (Atharva Taide 118, Danish Malewar 61, Karun Nair 43, Akshay Wadkar 40; T Vijay 4/98, Lalith Mohan 3/114)

Andhra 2nd innings 79/1 (Abhishek Reddy 38 batting, Hanuma Vihari 22, S Raheed 18 batting)

Andhra need 239 runs for victory