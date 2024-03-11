Vidarbha boys enter U-14 final

In the two-day semi-final, played at the RDCA Ground in Raipur, Vidarbha dismissed Rajasthan for 137 runs in 68.2 overs on Day 1. Phalak Bhookal (47) was the only Rajasthan batsman to offer any resistance as Vidarbha bowlers Devansh Nimbalkar (3/31), Manav Wakode (2/38) and captain Kush Sharma (2/23) shared the spoils.

Vidarbha’s reply was headlined by a brilliant century by Kush, who made 132 off 113 balls with 25 boundaries and three sixes. He was well supported by Padmakar Nair (30) and Dhruv Pise (33).

Kush was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show.

Vidarbha will play UP in the final, which will be a three-day affair from Feb. 4-6, 2024. UP prevailed over Chhattisgarh in the other semi-final.

BRIEF SCORES: SEMI-FINAL 1

Rajasthan 1st innings 137 all out in 68.2 overs (Phalak Bhookal 47; Devansh Nimbalkar 3/31, Manav Wakode 2/38, Kush Sharma 2/23)

Vidarbha 1st innings 250/7 in 82.5 overs (Kush Sharma 132, Padmakar Nair 30, Dhruv Pise 33; Abhijyot Singh 4/41)

Result: Match drawn; Vidarbha qualified for final on the basis of first-innings lead