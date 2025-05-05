Vidarbha boys finish runners-up

Chasing UP’s mammoth first innings tally of 502/9 declared, defending champions Vidarbha succumbed to the pressure and were all out for 194 in 64.2 overs. With the first day’s play washed out, the three-day final ended in a tame draw. UP were declared the winners on the basis of first innings lead.

However, no praise can be too high for Malhar, who batted superbly in making 132 out of his team’s score of 194. He faced 174 deliveries and hit 19 boundaries and five sixes before being run out.

Earlier, UP resumed their first innings on 411/6 and added another 91 runs to their tally, losing three more wickets.

Mohd Kaif, who unbeaten on 196 overnight, duly completed his double hundred. He remained unbeaten on 250 and was adjudged the Player of the match for his effort.

BRIEF SCORES

Uttar Pradesh U14 boys 1st innings 502/9 decl. in 103.1 overs (Arnav Balautia 53, Kaif 250 not out, Yashwardhan Singh 43, Aditya Yadav 70; Sparsh Dhanvajir 2/88, Atharva Patel 3/125, Manav Wakode 2/91)

Vidarbha U14 boys 1st innings 194 all out in 64.2 overs (Malhar Dhurad 132; Rudra Sharma 3/32, Vishnu Saroj 4/33)

Result: Match drawn, UP won on first innings lead

Player of the Match: Mohd Kaif (UP)