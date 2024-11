Vidarbha colts restrict Uttarakhand to 223/8

Vidarbha bowlers stuck to their task and were rewarded for their perseverance. Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar (2/24), Sanskar Chavate (2/37) and skipper Devansh Thakkar (2/47) were amongst the wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

Uttarakhand 1st innings: 223/8 in 85 overs (Samarth Semwal 56, Lakshya Raichandani 91 batting; Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar 2/24, Sanskar Chavate 2/37, Devansh Thakkar 2/47) Vidarbha yet to bat