Vidarbha crush Goa by 137 runs
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 8, 2026 22:45 IST2026-01-08T22:45:03+5:302026-01-08T22:45:03+5:30
Goa's chase fizzled out with the loss of two early wickets. In spite of a fighting 68 by Joya Meer, Goa could muster only 130/4 in 35 overs
BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha: 267/4 in 35 overs (Arya Pongde 117, Maahum Talib 77, Chahiti 29 not out)
Goa: 130/4 in 35 overs (Joya Meer 68; Akanksha Barri 2/25)
Result: Vidarbha won by 137 runs