Vidarbha donimate TN as Bhute, Mokhade, Shorey shine

Vidarbha bowlers, led by Nachiket Bhute and Parth Rekhade combined to bundle out the hosts for 291 runs in the first innings. Tamil Nadu, who were 252/4 overnight, could add only 39 runs to their tally before losing their remaining six wickets. In reply, opener Aman Mokhade - who has scored centuries in the first two games - made a well-composed 80 as the visitor ended the day strongly on 211 for two.

On Sunday Nachiket Bhute (five for 65) blew away the Tamil Nadu middle-order in an incisive spell of fast bowling.

The right-arm pacer’s morning burst of 9-4-22-3, in which he removed the last three frontline batters, turned the game on its head and helped Vidarbha move into the ascendancy Bhute, with a relatively new cherry in his hand, kept it simple by attacking the stumps relentlessly and reaped the rewards. Resuming at 252 for four, the host capitulated, losing the last six wickets for 21 runs, and was bundled out for 291.

Mokhade and the experienced Dhruv Shorey, who is unbeaten on 80, showed positive intent and kept the scoreboard moving, adding 123 for the second wicket. It was another insipid effort from the TN bowlers, barring skipper R. Sai Kishore, who failed to create enough chances by being wayward in their lines and lengths.

Earlier, Bhute rattled Shahrukh Khan’s stumps with a straight delivery that scooted low with the batter rooted to the crease when he would have been better served playing forward. Next, B. Indrajith played on to an incoming delivery, four short of a century, while S. Mohamed Ali was cleaned up, playing down the wrong line.

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade then cleaned up the tail, taking three wickets, putting the home team firmly on the back foot.

Brief scores

Tamil Nadu 1st innings 291 in 107.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 113, Baba Indrajith 96; Nachiket Bhute 5/65, Parth Rekhade 3/58)

Vidarbha 1st innings 211/2 in 68 overs (Aman Mokhade 80, Dhruv Shorey 80 batting)

Vidarbha trail by 80 runs