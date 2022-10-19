Vidarbha down Haryana by 38 runs, enters semis

Nagpur,

Vidarbha recorded 38 run victory over Haryana to enter the semi-finals in the ongoing Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium in Trivandrum on Wednesday.

Rajsingh Chavhan with the ball, Ashit Singh and Jagjot with the bat played an important role in Vidarbha's victory.

Batting first after winning the toss, Vidarbha scored 231 for 7 in 50 overs.

After Vidarbha losing three wickets, Neel Athaley (11), Tushar Suryavanshi (4) and captian Mohammad Faiz (24) for 75, middle-order batsman Danish Malewar( 56, 121b, 5x4) and Rohit Binkar (44, 70 b, 3x4) ) played with lot of patience. Once settled they started to punish the rival bowlers. In the process Malewar completed well deserved half century . Both added 82 runs for the fourth wicket partnership. Finally Ishant Bharadwaj broke the partnership dismissing Malwear with 157 runs on board. Binkar too became his victim when he was four-run short of half century. Then Jagjot and Ashi Singh hammered the Haryana bowlers and scored 66 runs in last four overs. While Jagjot knocked off 32 in 16 balls hitting three boundaries and two sixes, Singh smashed 9-ball 29 hitting three sixes and two fours.

In reply, thanks to pacer Rajsingh Chavan, Haryana were all out for 193 in 49.3 overs. Singh ripped thru the batting lineup and captured four wickets for 25 runs. Jagjot also bowled well and captured three for 34 whereas Ashit Singh and Dharmendra Kumar were chipped in with one each. Opener Garv Sangwan (64, 84b, 6x4, 3x6), Nirman Juneja (52, 62b, 4x4, 2x6) and Parth Vats (31, 56b, 2x4, 1x6) tried their best but failed before Vidarbha bowlers.

In semis, Vidarbha will take on Maharashtra on October 21.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 231 for 7 in 50 overs (Danish Malewar 56, Rohit Binkar 44, Jagjot 32, Ashit Singh 29, Ishwant Bharadwaj 2 for 67, Garvit Kundu 2 for 42,

Haryana: 193 all out in 48.3 overs (Garv Sangwan 64, Nirman Juneja 52, Parth Vats 31, Rajsingh Chavhan 4 for 35, Jagjot 2 for 34)

Result: Vidarbha won by 38 runs.