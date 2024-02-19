Vidarbha enter quarters, drub Haryana by 115 runs

In the quarterfinal to be played at the same venue from February 23, Vidarbha will take on Karnataka. In group 'A' Vidarbha emerged table topper with 33 points recording five victories and one draw. They were followed by Saurashtra with 28 points. Services (25), Haryana (24) finished third and fourth respectivley.

Resuming at overnight score of 113 for four Vidarbha were all out for 205 and thus put 295 run victory target. In reply, Haryana were all out for 180 in 34.3 overs. In the morning, Vidarbha lost first wicket in the form of Yash Rathod (4) who was trapped leg before by Jayant Yadav with 130 runs on board. Overnight batter captain Akshay Wadkar made 38 before he was declared leg before off Anshul Kamboj. Aditya Sarvate made useful 41 in 77 balls hitting six boundaries and helped Vidarbha to cross 200 run mark.

Haryana entered the field with an intention to chase the target as they had nothing to lose. Their openers Yuvraj Singh 10 (16b, 1x4) and Ankit Kumar 39 (46b, 5x4) made their intentions clear. They added 28 run for first wicket partnership in just five overs. Finally, Umesh Yadav dismissed Singh and gave breakthrough to Vidarbha. Speedster Yash Thakur brilliantly caught and bowled Ankit Kumar to give another blow to Haryana. Dangerous Rahul Tewatia contributed 29-ball 20 before he was caught by Aditya Sarvate off Akshay Wakhare. Tailender Anshul Kamboj tried his best by slamming 25-ball 46 but that was not enough.

For Vidarbha, Akshay Wakhare (3 or 30) was the most successful bowler. Umesh Yadav (2 for 370 and Aditya Sarvate (2 for 38) were other wicket takers. Sarvatewas declared man of the match for his all-round performance.