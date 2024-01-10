Vidarbha eves lose to Tripura

Batting first Tripura scored 191 for nine in 50 overs. Opener Mouchaity Debnath top scored with 65. She was well supported by RS Saha (40) and Indrarani Jamatia (21). For Vidarbha, pacer Komal Zanzad claimed three wickets for 34 runs while Gargi Wankar got two for 24.

In reply, Vidarbha lost the wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 126 in 48.3 overs. Only Latika Inamdar (29), Kanchan Nagwani (26) and Shivani Dharne (28) showed some resistance. For Tripura, P Acharjee claimed three wickets for 16 runs while Reshma Nayak and Heena Hotchandani were chipped in with two each.